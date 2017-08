Car kills counterprotester on day of rally by white nationalists; 2 state troopers die in chopper crash Alt-right activists held torches and marched late Friday through the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville.

Videos show car crash into counterprotesters Videos posted to social media show a car crash into protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia and then drive away.

Suspect in car crash identified The suspect being held in a Virginia jail in connection with a deadly crash near a scheduled rally of white nationalists has been identified as James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio, according to Superintendent Martin Kumer with the Albermarle-Charlottesville County Regional Jail . Fields is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious […]

Trump -- once again -- fails to condemn white supremacists President Donald Trump, a man known for his bluntness, was anything but on Saturday, failing to name the white supremacists or alt-right groups at the center of violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Cillizza: It's hard to imagine a less presidential statement A group of white supremacists -- screaming racial, ethnic and misogynistic epithets -- rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday. One person was killed and 19 others were injured when a car sped into a group of counter-protesters.

Navarro: 'Damn it Donald Trump, call a spade a spade' CNN political commentator Ana Navarro says that President Trump did not say what America needs to hear in his remarks following clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump's faith advisers condemn white supremacists As thousands of white nationalist and "alt-right" protesters descended on Charlottesville, Virginia, for the "Unite the Right" rally Saturday and clashed with counterprotesters, voices from both sides of the aisle were raised to condemn the gathering.

