Robert Mueller's team asked Trump's son-in-law about Michael Flynn, sources say Jared Kushner met earlier this month with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team as part of the investigation into Russia's meddling in the election, according to two people familiar with the meeting.

Source: Radio personality was Roger Stone's WikiLeaks contact President Trump's longtime associate Roger Stone was in contact with a New York radio personality who had conversations with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange during the 2016 campaign season, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Trump Jr. to meet in private with House Intel Committee Donald Trump Jr. has agreed to meet with the House Intelligence Committee as soon as next week, giving lawmakers their first opportunity to question President Donald Trump's eldest son over his contacts with Russians during the campaign season, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.

Grand jury testimony delayed amid signs of Flynn deal talks Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team has postponed an anticipated grand jury testimony linked to his investigation into Michael Flynn amid growing indications of possible plea deal discussions.

The Mueller investigation: Who could be next? Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election has yielded two indictments and a guilty plea. Who could be next?

Trump's conduct raises questions of competency Donald Trump potentially has millions of lives in his hands as the threat of a devastating war with North Korea swiftly escalates.

Trump a 'purveyor of hate,' husband of slain British lawmaker says Brendan Cox, the husband of slain British lawmaker Jo Cox, said Wednesday that President Donald Trump has "become a purveyor of hate" after retweeting three anti-Muslim videos from a British far-right account.

Tapper: We cannot ignore Trump's Twitter behavior CNN's Jake Tapper takes a look at the fallout from President Trump's recent activity on Twitter.

Analysis: Does Trump's past 2 days show he's losing control? In the space of last 48 hours, Donald Trump has: