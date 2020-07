A surge in Covid-19 cases has experts urging states to pause reopening plans. Here's how things went off track. The sprawling Camp Ozark in Mount Ida, Arkansas, was shuttered after an undisclosed number of campers and a counselor contracted the coronavirus.

GOP governor: I think President Trump is confused President Trump slammed the CDC's guidance for reopening schools, but Maryland's GOP Gov. Larry Hogan says the guidance was helpful and he believes Trump is confused about it.

What we know about coronavirus risks to school age children As coronavirus cases spike nationwide, most parents are wondering whether it's safe to send their children back to school. But with most of the research and testing geared toward adults, the answer is complicated.

Analysis: Trump calls Hannity, claims Covid testing is 'the greatest thing that ever happened for the opposite party' A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

GOP state lawmaker urges people to 'stop getting tested' CNN's Brianna Keilar talks with an Ohio mayor about a Facebook post by Republican state Rep. Nino Vitale that called for people to stop getting tested for coronavirus.

Watch the entire CNN coronavirus town hall CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta host a global town hall answering your questions about what the future holds for the fight against Covid-19. Watch the full event below.

Covid-19 infected almost every patient at this hospital. Medics are overwhelmed • California: 7 prisoners with coronavirus died at San Quentin and hundreds more are dying in US jails and prisons • Kentucky: Judge temporarily blocks governor's Covid-19 executive orders • Texas: Judge denies Republican Party's request to force Houston to host convention