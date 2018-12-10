Fannie, Freddie announce holiday suspension of foreclosure evictions

The disarray unleashed by the President has markets reeling, a potential drag on his re-election efforts US President Donald Trump unleashed a wave of global disruption on the way to the White House in 2016 -- and now there are signs the anti-elite tide he surfed to the presidency could come back to hurt him.

Trump sees impeachment as a 'real possibility,' source says President Donald Trump has expressed concern that he could be impeached when Democrats take over the House, a source close to the President told CNN Monday. The source said Trump sees impeachment as a "real possibility."

President Trump is 'super pissed,' source says President Donald Trump will be without a chief of staff following John Kelly's departure, and with the surprise decision by Nick Ayers to turn the job down, Trump scrambles to find a replacement. CNN's Jim Acosta has the details.

Trump grows anxious over his political future While President Donald Trump and Nick Ayers were still in the middle of negotiations about him replacing John Kelly as chief of staff, Trump had already given Ayers a task. He wanted him to conduct a thorough review of how the West Wing operates, including evaluating staffing, in order to make it more politically focused […]

Opinion: Trump better hope he wins in 2020 Let's be clear. Friday's filings by federal prosecutors backed President Donald Trump into a corner. And his Monday morning rage-tweeting indicates he may be beginning to grasp his limited options moving forward.

Don Lemon: Obama comparison makes me want to scream CNN's Don Lemon shares why it does not make sense to compare former President Obama's civil violation of a federal election law to the campaign finance crimes of President Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

44 former senators urge Senate to defend democracy Forty-four former Republican and Democratic US senators penned an op-ed for The Washington Post that warns "we are entering a dangerous period" and urges current and future senators to be "steadfast and zealous guardians of our democracy."

GOP senator on allegations: I don't care Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) shrugs off news that federal prosecutors implicate President Trump in two crimes committed by his former attorney Michael Cohen.

Senator feels 'vindication' after Kavanaugh votes in favor of Planned Parenthood Republican Sen. Susan Collins -- who cast one of the decisive votes in favor of Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation -- told reporters on Monday that she feels "vindication" after Kavanaugh voted in a case related to Planned Parenthood.