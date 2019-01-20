Families in Afghanistan's north seek shelter as Taliban ups pressure

91 very real direct effects of the partial government shutdown Here is a list from CNN reporting and other news outlets of the ways, large and small, that the partial government shutdown is affecting Americans nationwide.

Warner slams Trump over government shutdown On State of the Union, Sen. Mark Warner discusses the effects of the longest government shutdown in American history.

Federal prisons feel the effects of the shutdown Conditions behind the walls of the nation's federal prisons are degrading under the government shutdown, where some correctional officers are being forced to work extended shifts, inmate programs are being canceled, and medical and maintenance workers are being asked to fill in for guards.

FBI employees turn to food banks, outside work as shutdown drags on As the government shutdown stretches towards a fifth week, FBI field offices across the country are opening food banks to help support special agents and staff struggling without pay.

Opinion: My husband puts his life on the line for the US. Why can't Congress do its job? At times when my husband used to go out in the depths of the night, to surveil a house or execute a search warrant or do whatever else FBI agents do, my stomach would clench with worry.

The shutdown is coming at the worst time for the economy None of the 21 government shutdowns since 1976 made a real dent in the economy — purchases were simply delayed until the government re-opened and federal workers regained their lost wages.

Giuliani: 'So what' if Trump and Cohen talked? President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani argued Sunday he did not know for sure if Trump spoke with Michael Cohen about his congressional testimony, but that it would not have been significant if Trump did.

BuzzFeed journalist: 'Our reporting is going to be borne out' BuzzFeed says its sources are "standing behind" the bombshell report about the special counsel investigation.