Families in Afghanistan's north seek shelter as Taliban ups pressure

By Abdul Matin Sahak MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan (Reuters) – Dozens of families displaced from their homes in the northern province of Sar-e Pul by Taliban pressure have arrived in the provincial capital, as the insurgents have tightened their grip around the city, residents and officials said. Taliban fighters have been threatening oil fields around the city of Sar-e Pul as they have stepped up operations with the apparent aim of strengthening their position during peace talks with U.S. officials. …
Source:: Yahoo