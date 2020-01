Watchdog: White House broke law with Ukraine aid freeze • Giuliani associate implicates Trump in Ukraine scheme in bombshell interview • Anderson Cooper to Parnas: Did Pence know?

A new phase: Senate trial marks next chapter in Trump's impeachment The third Senate impeachment trial of a US president in history convened on Thursday with the reading of the two impeachment articles charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Watch: The moment Chief Justice Roberts is sworn in Four senators escorted Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to the Senate, where he was sworn in. Roberts will preside over the entire impeachment trial against President Trump.

Analysis: Democrats moved quickly, but they may regret it The Senate is now in charge.

'Liberal hack': GOP Senator insults CNN reporter Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) called CNN's Manu Raju a "liberal hack" when asked about considering new evidence for President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate.

Opinion: What Lev Parnas has done to impeachment case The contrast could not be more jarring. On one side, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday launched the solemn process that will trigger the trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate, naming the managers who will lay out the case against him, just ahead of the House vote to formally approve the ceremonial delivery […]

Nancy Pelosi: House speaker's move at signing called 'jarring' • Articles of impeachment sent to Senate • See McConnell's reaction when articles arrive • Opinion: Pelosi's impeachment stew needs salt • Senate impeachment trial rules: No phones and no talking for senators