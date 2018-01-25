Facebook wins EU court fight against class action lawsuit

The EU’s top court on Thursday dismissed a bid by an Austrian activist to bring a class action against Facebook for privacy breaches, although he can sue the US social media giant on a personal basis. Max Schrems said he would now push ahead in an Austrian court with the individual case against Facebook’s Irish division for alleged rights violations including personal data. Facebook welcomed the judgment and said it looked forward to “resolving” the case brought by Schrems, a campaigner who has previously brought down a landmark EU-US data sharing pact.
