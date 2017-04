GOP gets a wakeup call as no candidate gets 50% or more of the vote for a House seat that has been traditionally Republican The eyes of the political world are on Atlanta's northern suburbs Tuesday as voters go to the polls in a special election that's about much more than the House seat up for grabs.

Cillizza: Dems needed a win. They didn't get one in Georgia. For the second time in a week, Republicans dodged a potential political cataclysm.

Ossoff: Outcome is a victory for the ages As Jon Ossoff looks toward a June runoff in the Georgia special election, the Democratic congressional candidate tells his supporters that no matter what the result is, the campaign defied odds and shattered expectations.

Opinion: Trump not so invincible Jon Ossoff thrashed all of his opponents in the special election in Georgia's 6th congressional district Tuesday night, and though he fell short of the 50% plus one needed to avoid a June runoff, will go into that runoff as the favorite.

Opinion: Voters weren't punishing the GOP It can be tempting to try and draw far-reaching conclusions about the 2018 midterm elections from the special election results in Georgia's 6th congressional district, where Democrat Jon Ossoff came close to winning the 50% of the vote he needed to capture the longtime conservative seat.

Killing of 3 white men is a hate crime, police say A man wanted in the slaying of a motel security guard fatally shot three men he apparently chose at random, Fresno, California, police said.

Source: Fox and O'Reilly are talking exit Fox News will no longer even respond to questions about whether Bill O'Reilly will return to his show.

Accuser: He called me hot chocolate Lisa Bloom, the attorney representing the women accusing Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment, says a woman who wishes to remain anonymous said O'Reilly used to call her "hot chocolate."

2 arrested at white nationalist's speech Auburn University is on edge about a possible speech Tuesday night by white nationalist Richard Spencer, whose inflammatory comments about race and religion have sparked protests at other schools where he has appeared.