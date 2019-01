Mueller alleges Stone sought stolen emails that could damage Trump's opponents in coordination with campaign officials Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone indicted on charges brought by special counsel

Who is Roger Stone? A longtime associate of President Trump, Roger Stone is a reliable supporter of his political movement. He has also frequently used his platform to go after reporters and those critical of him and the President.

Read: Stone indictment by federal grand jury Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

House Democrats zero in on Deutsche Bank in Trump probe House Democrats gearing up for fresh investigations into President Donald Trump's businesses and money laundering involving Russia are setting their sights on the German lender Deutsche Bank.

Democrats clash with Trump Cabinet officials declining to testify Democrats are preparing for a major clash with the White House over getting Cabinet officials to testify before Congress, a sign of the fierce battles to come as they prepare for the most expansive probe of a sitting president in decades.

Video shows FBI confront Roger Stone at his house CNN has exclusive footage showing FBI arrive at Roger Stone's Florida home to arrest him.