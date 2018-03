The President's announcement of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports sparks fears of trade wars The chaos and bombast that have driven President Donald Trump's White House into its deepest crisis yet just burst America's borders.

Trump defends tariffs, says 'trade wars are good' President Donald Trump argued Friday that trade wars can be good, even though his promise of steel and aluminum tariffs rattled markets.

Republican senators blast Trump's tariffs announcement Republican senators are not too happy with the White House right now.

Analysis: Think the White House is in chaos now? Just wait. President Donald Trump has, throughout his life, embraced chaos as a life philosophy. (He's like Littlefinger in that way.)

Cooper calls out past Trump remarks in wake of setbacks In light of concerns surrounding Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's business dealings, CNN's Anderson Cooper calls out President Trump for past comments claiming he was not beholden to donors or special interests.

FBI counterintel investigating Ivanka Trump business deal US counterintelligence officials are scrutinizing one of Ivanka Trump's international business deals, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Sen. Orrin Hatch calls Obamacare supporters 'stupidest, dumbass people' Sen. Orrin Hatch says supporters of the Affordable Care Act are the "stupidest, dumbass" people he's ever seen.