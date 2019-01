The move comes after high-ranking Republicans condemned comments the GOP lawmaker made that were sympathetic to white supremacists Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday sharply condemned Republican Rep. Steve King of Iowa, the highest ranking GOP official to publicly rebuke King over comments he made to The New York Times that were sympathetic to white supremacists.

House to vote on resolution disapproving of Steve King's comments on white nationalism Rep. Jim Clyburn, the number three Democrat in the House, introduced Monday a resolution disapproving of Iowa Rep. Steve King's recent racist comments, calling it a "condemnation of white supremacy and white nationalism."

Trump keeps mum on King while separately stoking racism President Donald Trump said Monday that he hasn't been following news surrounding Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King's recent comments to The New York Times which were sympathetic to white supremacists.

Lemon: Steve King has 'out-Trumped' Trump CNN's Don Lemon ponders how the GOP can stand by Rep. Steve King, the Iowa Republican who has a history of making racially inflammatory remarks, after he made sympathetic comments towards white supremacists.

House GOP leader: 'Action will be taken' after King's white supremacy comment The top Republican in the House vowed Sunday that "action will be taken" after Iowa GOP Rep. Steve King's recent comment about white supremacy and white nationalism.

SE Cupp: Steve King 'is a cancer on the country' CNN's SE Cupp rebukes Rep. Steve King (R-IA) after he appeared to lament that white supremacist comments are considered offensive.

35 astounding lines from Trump's Fox News interview President Donald Trump spent his Saturday night holed up in the White House, calling into Jeanine Pirro's show on Fox News.

Analysis: GOP is losing the shutdown blame game and can't do anything about it Imagine going to bed every night, having the same nightmare, waking up, hoping you will sleep peacefully the next night and then having the nightmare again. Over and over again. For 24 days and counting.

Trump: Keep immigrants who work farms During a speech to the American Farm Bureau Federation, President Donald Trump said that we need to build the wall to "keep the wrong ones" out, but Trump says he will make it easier for migrants who help farmers to become citizens.