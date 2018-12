A law enforcement official told CNN that police found Colin Kroll in the bedroom of his New York apartment unconscious and unresponsive • People we lost in 2018

What Hillary Clinton wrote in a letter to an 8-year-old who lost her bid for class president Hillary Clinton wrote a letter to an 8-year-old girl who lost an election for class president, telling the young student that she knows "too well, it's not easy" to run for "a role that's only been sought by boys."

Cindy McCain may hold key to who gets her husband's Senate seat Here are the stories our panel of top political reporters are talking about in this week's "Inside Politics" forecast, where you get a glimpse of tomorrow's headlines today.

Opinion: Melania Trump's spokeswoman speaks out In yet another unnecessary attack on the first lady, CNN contributor Kate Anderson Brower, who purports to be an expert on the customs and norms of first ladies and yet has never met Melania Trump, wrote Thursday that Mrs. Trump "proved that she doesn't understand what it means to be first lady."

Democrats no longer united on how to save Obamacare as 2020 approaches The decision by a federal judge in Texas to side with Republicans to strike down Obamacare has opened up a new front in the long political fight over the transformative health care law.

California abandons plan to tax texts California regulators no longer plan to tax text messages.

Internet lights up over Pelosi's sunglasses Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) gets the rock star treatment as the internet lights up over her shades. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.

Opinion: Pelosi's drop-the-mic moment It was supposed to be a friendly Oval Office encounter in front of the press pool — just Chuck, Nancy and President Trump (along with a silent, very still, Vice President Mike Pence). Then someone said "border wall" and "government shutdown," and soon the President was testily mansplaining ("Nancy, Nancy ... Nancy"), observed Anushay Hossain, […]

SE Cupp: Trump is in serious trouble CNN's SE Cupp breaks down the multiple investigations President Trump is facing in addition to the Mueller probe.