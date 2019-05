Justin Amash's act of conscience this weekend sparked speculation over whether a leak in the GOP dam could grow into a torrent of support away from Trump Republicans are moving fast to squelch Justin Amash's rebellion against Donald Trump before his conclusion that the President "engaged in impeachable conduct" -- the first by a GOP lawmaker -- can gather momentum.

Opinion: Amash's impeachment call puts the Constitution ahead of Trump Finally, a deeply conservative member of Congress, Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, has put the US Constitution before partisan loyalty to President Donald Trump. The question is -- will this inspire other Republicans to do the same, or will they continue to defend Trump against any claims of wrongdoing arising from Robert Mueller's investigation? If […]

GOP Rep. Amash becomes first Republican to say Trump 'engaged in impeachable conduct' Michigan GOP Rep. Justin Amash said Saturday he had concluded President Donald Trump committed "impeachable conduct" and accused Attorney General William Barr of intentionally misleading the public.

Mitt Romney disagrees with Rep. Amash on impeachment Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) says he doesn't agree with Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) that President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.

Justin Amash is the loneliest Republican in Congress For most Republicans, life in the House minority is a big change. But for Rep. Justin Amash, in a sense, it's more of the same.

SE Cupp reacts to Amash tweet: This is big CNN's SE Cupp says a tweet from Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) stating that President Trump's actions and behavior "meet the threshold for impeachment" is significant.

