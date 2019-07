Sen. Graham calls congresswomen communists Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of President Donald Trump's strongest allies on Capitol Hill, declined on Monday to condemn the President over his racist tweets against several minority members of Congress, instead calling them a "bunch of communists."

Tapper: Many Republicans have tried to play dumb CNN's Jake Tapper criticizes President Trump and congressional Republicans after Trump doubled down on racist attacks on a group of Democratic congresswomen.

Which GOP lawmakers have condemned Trump's tweet Lawmakers are returning to Congress on Monday following a racist series of tweets from President Donald Trump aimed at four Democratic lawmakers, and Republican leaders as well as rank-and-file members are feeling the pressure to weigh in on the President's comments.

GOP senators dodge CNN reporter's questions about Trump Senators Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and Richard Shelby (R-AL) decline to condemn President Trump after his racist attacks on several Democratic congresswomen.

Opinion: Why Trump's racist dog whistle won't work this time Donald Trump's grandfather, Friedrich Trump, was born in Kallstadt, Germany, and emigrated to the United States as a teenager. (According to one historian, he was thrown out of his country of birth for failing to perform mandatory military service.) Now Friedrich's grandson has become President of the United States, and is trying to fuel a […]

Fact check: Trump falsely accuses Omar of praising al Qaeda In a series of racist tweets on Sunday, President Donald Trump told a group of four Democratic congresswomen, all of whom are people of color, to "go back" to their supposed home countries, though three of them were born in the US. On Monday, he aggressively defended the tweets -- and falsely accused one of […]

Analysis: Here's the truly amazing way Donald Trump defended his racist tweets President Donald Trump offered a very, uh, interesting explanation Monday for why his racist tweets over the weekend urging four Democratic congresswomen of color to leave the country weren't, in fact, racist: He's not the only one who feels that way.

Security reports reveal how Assange turned an embassy into a command post for election meddling New documents obtained exclusively by CNN reveal that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange received in-person deliveries, potentially of hacked materials related to the 2016 US election, during a series of suspicious meetings at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.