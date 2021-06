The ACA will remain intact. Here's how that could affect millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions. The Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land.

READ: Supreme Court ruling on Affordable Care Act The Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the Affordable Care Act on Thursday in a decision that will leave the law intact and save health care for millions of Americans. The justices turned away a challenge from Republican-led states and the former Trump administration, which urged the justices to block the entire law.

Supreme Court rules in favor of Catholic foster care agency that refused to work with same-sex couples The Supreme Court on Thursday said that Philadelphia violated the First Amendment when it froze the contract of a Catholic Foster Care Agency that refused to work with same-sex couples as potential foster parents because the agency believes that marriage should be between a man and a woman.

Toobin: Supreme Court ducked political fight over Obamacare CNN's Jeffrey Toobin says by upholding the Affordable Care Act by denying plaintiff's standing, the Supreme Court artfully dodged the political fight over the measure and predicts that the fight to strike it down is not over.

Officer injured in Capitol riot: GOP lawmaker wouldn't shake my hand • 21 Republicans vote against awarding medal to officers who defended Capitol during riot • Opinion: The story of January 6 will be told • Video: New footage shows mob battling officers in tunnel