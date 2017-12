Trump's balancing the traditional presidential tasks, like thanking the troops, with fire-breathing tweets All was not calm and bright on President Donald Trump's Twitter feed this Christmas.

Relive Trump's first year in 2 minutes Take a look back at some of the major moments from Trump's inauguration through to his big tax bill push.

Trumps send Christmas wishes The first family offered Christmas wishes Monday morning.

Trump wishes troops a Merry Christmas President Donald Trump wished a Merry Christmas to a group of American service members deployed abroad during a teleconference from Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, telling the troops from all five military branches that Americans were asking God to watch over them.

Trump's new coin remakes US in his own gaudy image Donald Trump has his own "very gold" presidential coin.

Politifact: The biggest lie of 2017 is ... Politifact Editor Angie Holan explains why President Trump's claim that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 US presidential election was selected as their "Lie of the Year."

Kremlin critic Navalny barred from running against Putin Russian officials barred activist Alexey Navalny from entering the country's presidential race a day after he held nomination gatherings to kick off his run, according to state-run media outlet RIA-Novosti.

Eric Garner's activist daughter in coma after heart attack The eldest daughter of Eric Garner, who died after a New York City police officer put him in a chokehold, is in a coma after suffering a heart attack, according to social media accounts.

Couple killed after warning daughter of boyfriend's suspected neo-Nazi views A 17-year-old in northern Virginia is facing two counts of murder for allegedly killing his girlfriend's parents after the couple tried to get their daughter to stop dating him because of his suspected neo-Nazi views, according to police and family members who spoke to the media.