Richard Branson's flight is a landmark moment for the commercial space industry Richard Branson became the first person to ride into space aboard a rocket he helped fund. The supersonic space plane developed by his company, Virgin Galactic, roared into the sky over New Mexico early Sunday, carrying Branson and three fellow crewmembers.

See moment Branson rockets into space Watch video from Virgin Galactic showing Richard Branson's space plane's engine ignite sending the billionaire into out space.

In photos: Richard Branson's historic space flight Richard Branson, through his company Virgin Galactic, is set to become the first billionaire to travel to space aboard a spacecraft he helped fund.

First space tourist: 'It was the greatest moment of my life' On April 30, 2001, US millionaire Dennis Tito arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) via a Russian Soyuz rocket, becoming the world's first space tourist.

In pictures: Billionaire tycoon Richard Branson More than 50 years ago, Richard Branson started his Virgin brand with a mail-order record company.

Branson is taking a big risk by going to space Richard Branson will take a rocket-powered space plane on a 2,400 mile-per-hour ride to the edge of space this weekend. That's if everything goes according to plan. And there's plenty that could go wrong.

