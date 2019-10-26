Erdogan says will clear 'terrorists' from Syria border if Sochi deal fails

A former deputy national security adviser is caught between a House subpoena and a demand from the White House A key witness in the impeachment inquiry has sought for a court to decide if he should testify, caught between a House subpoena and a demand from White House to protect President Donald Trump's immunity from testifying to Congress.

Pompeo deputy is next up in impeachment inquiry The top State Department official overseeing US policy in Europe and Eurasia is expected to become the latest witness in the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

Bolton may be ready to come forward Lawyers for former national security adviser John Bolton have had talks with the three House committees leading the impeachment inquiry about a possible deposition, according to a source familiar.

Jake Tapper: The facts are bad for the President CNN's Jake Tapper fact-checks President Donald Trump's claim that the impeachment inquiry is solely based off of his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Analysis: Mike Pompeo gets slapped down Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been trying to have his cake and eat it too for quite a while now. And The Kansas City Star is sick of it.

Trump voter: At first, I thought they were after him. Not anymore CNN's Martin Savidge speaks to North Carolina voters about their thoughts on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

A mystery that's baffling investigators: What changed Trump's mind on $400 million in Ukraine aid? President Donald Trump was already under fire for freezing aid to Ukraine when a Republican senator set off another alarm bell: If Trump didn't lift the hold now, Ukraine might lose the money altogether.

NBC reporter overhears discussion about money after Giuliani butt dials him. Twice Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, left two apparently unintended voicemails on a reporter's phone this fall in which he discussed his need for hundreds of thousands of dollars and disparaged the Biden family, NBC reported on Friday.

Only 10 students invited to Trump's speech at historically black college More than 200 people attended President Donald Trump's speech at Benedict College, but only about 10 actual students were invited to the event -- his first appearance at a historically black college, and an effort to reach out beyond his usual base of support.