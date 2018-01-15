Erdogan says Turkey will crush 'terror army' in northern Syria

Conventional measures fail to encapsulate the utterly abnormal presidency that is unfolding It will be impossible to adequately explain in decades to come just what it was like to be alive in the exhausting first year of Donald Trump's presidency.

Trump: I am not a racist President Donald Trump defended himself Sunday night after several days of controversy over his remarks about African countries, telling reporters, "I am not a racist."

Reporter asks Trump if he's a racist President Donald Trump appears to ignore questions from the press at the White House amid backlash over his "shithole countries" remark.

What the people in the meeting say Trump said During a White House meeting Thursday on immigration reform, President Donald Trump reportedly referred to African nations as "shithole countries." Here's what five of the lawmakers who attended the meeting said afterward about the controversy. Two who attended -- House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, and Rep. Robert Goodlatte, a Republican from […]

GOP senator: Trump didn't say 'shithole countries' Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue said Sunday that President Donald Trump did not use the phrase "shithole countries" during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration reform last week.

2 GOP Senators deny Trump's 'shithole' comment outright Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) said Trump did not call African nations "shithole countries" in a meeting on immigration, after earlier saying in a statement that he couldn't recall if Trump used those words.

Lawmakers bemoan backlash over Trump's comments as they push for DACA deal Lawmakers and other politicians were at odds Sunday about whether they think Congress will be able to reach an immigration deal amid the outcry over President Donald Trump's remarks about immigrants from certain countries last week.

Republican expected to deliver speech on Senate floor comparing Trump to Stalin Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona is expected to deliver a floor speech on Wednesday in which he will compare President Donald Trump's attacks on the news media to the rhetoric of late Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Chuck Hagel: Trump 'an embarrassment' Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel called President Donald Trump "an embarrassment" and said he "is doing great damage to our country internationally" in a newspaper interview Saturday.