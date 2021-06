Republican accuses Trump of the office's worst oath violation -- and also jabs the GOP House leader Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney accused former President Donald Trump of having committed the worst violation of a president's oath of office by inciting the January 6 Capitol insurrection -- and taking a jab at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over his subsequent visit to Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Video appears to show Oregon lawmaker telling protesters how to enter closed state Capitol An Oregon state lawmaker who has been charged after he allegedly allowed protesters into the closed state Capitol building during a debate over Covid-19 restrictions is seen in new video appearing to give insights into how to access the Capitol, which led to a scuffle between protesters and police.

Stelter: This Fox News data proves Liz Cheney right CNN's Brian Stelter cites data from a new PRRI poll that says a greater percentage of Republicans who trust Fox News believe misinformation around the 2020 election, as compared to the general GOP.

Analysis: GOP voting laws change who counts the votes The Republican efforts to change voting laws around the country after Donald Trump's 2020 loss are often all lumped together as one push. And while they almost all seek to ameliorate fear of widespread fraud that no one has proven exists, the modifications sought actually fall into two distinct groups.

Analysis: Trump advances dangerous disinformation campaign Donald Trump's speech before the North Carolina Republican Party Saturday night was a reminder of the danger the former President poses as he undermines America's election system while attempting to reassert himself as kingmaker on the national stage.

Swalwell serves Brooks lawsuit over alleged role in Capitol riot Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks was served with a lawsuit filed by California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell seeking to hold him partially accountable for the January 6 insurrection, according to a tweet from Brooks and an attorney for Swalwell.

Two arrested in the suspected road rage shooting death of a 6-year-old • Shots fired at NYC home; 10-year-old killed • American guns are a key driver in the migration crisis. When will the US address it?

Mass shootings leave fatalities in Chicago, Portland, Miami and other cities • Justice Department unveils anti-gun proposals