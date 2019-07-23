Electric trim of Cadillac's upcoming Escalade to have 400-mile range

The lawsuit comes as the President appeals other court decisions that sided with Congress when he attempted to block it from obtaining his financial records President Donald Trump has filed suit in federal court in Washington, DC, against the House Ways and Means Committee, the New York state attorney general and the New York tax commissioner to prevent the disclosure of his tax returns.

READ: Trump lawsuit to block release of tax returns President Donald Trump has filed suit in federal court in Washington, DC, to prevent the disclosure of his tax returns.

Trump's $1 billion loss defense debunked Tax expert Richard Pomp discusses President Trump's response after the New York Times obtained some of Trump's tax information that shows he lost over a billion dollars from 1985-1994.

Trump irritated -- not anxious -- ahead of Mueller testimony He's loomed -- mostly unseen -- over all but a few months of President Donald Trump's tenure. On Wednesday, former special counsel Robert Mueller moves from the wings to center stage, occupying a spotlight the President would prefer just fade.

The secret why Trump won't release his taxes CNN's Chris Cillizza says President Trump has constructed a narrative in which he clawed his way to the top by sheer will. The New York Times released a story that calls that narrative into question. Were Trump's financial successes heavily funded by his father Fred? (Spoiler alert: Yes.)

Trump made 61 false claims last week We're going to keep count. Because they all count.

Judge halts Democrats' subpoenas of Trump Org docs in emoluments case A federal judge Friday paused congressional Democrats' subpoenas of Trump Organization financial records, 10 days before the records were due in a lawsuit over whether President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution.

Mueller makes last-minute ask to swear in deputy for hearing Special counsel Robert Mueller made a last-minute request to have his deputy sworn in for Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing in case he needed to answer any questions the special counsel could not fully answer himself, according to a source familiar with the matter.