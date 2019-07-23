Electric trim of Cadillac's upcoming Escalade to have 400-mile range

According to a media report, Cadillac’s upcoming Escalade plans reveal that the 2021 model year edition will go electric. After speaking with “sources familiar with future Cadillac product plans,” web publication Cadillac Society reported earlier this week that the next generation of the Escalade will be available in a fully-electric trim, offering at least 400 miles of range on a single charge. The electric Escalade is not expected to launch with the debut of the gas-powered versions.
Source:: Yahoo