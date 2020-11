Build an electoral map • Let our new streaming channel be your guide to the 2020 election • When polls will close in key states -- and when ballots will be counted

Mark Kelly defeats Arizona GOP Sen. Martha McSally in key pickup for Democrats Democrat Mark Kelly will defeat Republican Sen. Martha McSally in Arizona's special election, CNN projects Friday, flipping a seat from red to blue as Democrats make a final push for the Senate majority.

CNN magic wall: Trump slowly closing the gap in Arizona CNN's John King breaks down the new vote totals out of Maricopa County, Arizona, where President Donald Trump is trying to overtake Joe Biden's slim lead.

Biden takes the lead over Trump in critical Pennsylvania Former Vice President Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in Georgia, a stunning turn of events in a once reliably Republican state that Trump must win in order to clinch reelection.

John King: You cannot understate this moment Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has taken the lead in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania. CNN's John King explains how winning the state would give him an insurmountable lead over President Donald Trump.