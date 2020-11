Once again, the US smashed its record for people hospitalized with Covid-19 -- putting enormous strain on the health care system In a pandemic full of devastating resurgences, nearly a quarter of all Covid-19 cases reported in the United States so far were recorded in November.

White House vaccine chief says first Americans could be vaccinated next month Moncef Slaoui, the head of the US government's effort to develop a vaccine against Covid-19, said the first Americans to receive a vaccine -- if all things go according to plan -- could be as early as the second week of December.

Vaccine czar explains 2 important points on vaccine safety Operation Warp Speed chief scientific adviser Moncef Slaoiu discusses the safety and development of the Pfizer vaccine that Slaoiu says could be available as early as mid-December.

Analysis: Polling numbers suggest Americans' willingness to get a Covid-19 vaccine may be changing Poll of the week: A new Gallup poll finds that 58% of Americans said they would get vaccinated against the coronavirus if there was an FDA-approved vaccine available right now at no cost.

National Guard providing support with morgue crisis in El Paso Members of the Texas National Guard were mobilized to El Paso County, Texas, to help with the morgue crisis as the state battles a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Chris Christie calls Trump's legal team a 'national embarrassment' A staunch ally of Donald Trump said Sunday it was time for the President to end his futile gambit to overturn the results of the election.

Analysis: Trump's attempts to steal the election plunge deeper into incoherence President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his election loss are plunging deeper into incoherence.

Biden to announce Cabinet picks Tuesday President-elect Joe Biden will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, two key members of his transition team said on Sunday, forging ahead with plans for his administration as President Donald Trump continues to deny the legitimacy of Biden's win.