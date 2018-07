The DOJ's indictment of 12 Russian agents was jaw-dropping in its scope and detail into attempts to influence the 2016 election. Here's what it tell us. The Justice Department's indictment of 12 Russian military intelligence agents on Friday was jaw-dropping in its scope and level of details into attempts to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

The Trump-Putin show will go on It is tough to believe that any President other than Donald Trump would hold a summit with Russia days after special counsel Robert Mueller delivered a sensational indictment that accuses the Kremlin of a deeply penetrating attack on American democracy.

Trump risks alienating closest allies for a generation The eyes of the world are now on Donald Trump's performance in Helsinki next week against a formidable foe, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

John Podesta mocks Trump: Mueller caught the witches Former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta responds to US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's announcement that 12 Russian intelligence officers have been charged with the DNC hacking and conspiring to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

Around the time Trump asked Russians to find Clinton emails, they started trying President Donald Trump has repeated like a mantra there was "no collusion!" between his campaign and Russians trying to meddle in the 2016 US election.

Gloria Borger calls White House response narcissistic CNN's Gloria Borger says the White House's response to the indictments against 12 Russian nationals as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election was a narcissistic statement that never acknowledged the hard work of the Justice Department.

Ex-CIA director: Probe will bring 'a widening circle' of indictments Former CIA Director Michael Hayden anticipates many more indictments -- including those of Americans -- to come in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

Republicans praise Lisa Page's testimony one day after battle with Peter Strzok Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page was questioned behind closed doors on Friday just hours after FBI agent Peter Strzok had been grilled in a raucous 10-hour public hearing, and Republicans said they learned new information from a witness who was able to talk more freely than Strzok.

Stone: This indictment is exoneration Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone says he is exonerated by special counsel Robert Mueller's indictments against 12 Russians for their involvement in interference against the 2016 election.