Category 5 Hurricane Irma, on a path toward Florida, is about 275 miles from Miami Hurricane Irma tore through northern Cuba during its long, destructive march toward Florida, where it's expected to bring catastrophic damage to parts of the state.

See the difference between Irma and Andrew CNN's Allison Chinchar discusses the differences between Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Andrew, a Category 5 hurricane that hit Florida in 1992 and is considered the most destructive hurricane to ever hit the state.

Exodus could be one of largest in US history Residents of the Miami area and the Florida Keys streamed north in packed vehicles Friday morning, anxiously rushing to dodge Hurricane Irma as the deadly Category 4 storm took aim at the state's eastern coast after devastating the Caribbean.

Demolished by Irma, Barbuda braces for Jose The tiny Caribbean island of Barbuda has no time to clean up the major devastation left by Hurricane Irma as it braces for its second major hurricane in four days.

Irma slams Bahamas, on path toward Florida Hurricane Irma is unleashing strong winds on the Bahamas on its path toward Florida. Stefano Pozzebon updates with the latest.

'Ahead of the game': Florida seniors, nursing homes prep for Irma Cypress Village, a senior living facility in Jacksonville, Florida, is Herbert Dreisbach's home -- and when Hurricane Irma hits, he doesn't plan to leave his home.

Reporter in Cuba: Winds felt like a jet engine CNN's Patrick Oppmann faces Irma's strong winds and heavy downpours as he reports from Cuba.