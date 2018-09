Trump responds to op-ed: 'Gutless editorial' President Trump responds to an anonymous senior administration official who claims to be part of a resistance inside the administration, thwarting parts of the President's agenda, in a New York Times op-ed.

Book prompts West Wing witch hunt President Donald Trump, showing his outrage over Bob Woodward's explosive new book, is ordering a real witch hunt in the West Wing and throughout his administration, asking loyal aides to help determine who cooperated with the book.

Phil Mudd slams GOP leadership CNN analyst Phil Mudd and special correspondent Jamie Gangel discuss how the Republican leadership, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, are responding to the various actions of President Trump.

Opinion: This is Woodward's most frightening message Bob Woodward's new book, "Fear," is the story of an unstable President and a chaotic White House.

Analysis: Trump just wondered why protests are allowed President Donald Trump has made no secret of his disdain for NFL players protesting police treatment of African-Americans by kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem. "As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!" Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Kavanaugh won't say if he thinks Trump can pardon himself • Senators: Kavanaugh on solid ground • Opinion: He won't keep Americans safe