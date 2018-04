Investigators tracked down a serial killer suspect by matching DNA from a crime scene to that of a relative who used an online geneology database Fears about the privacy of our data have become commonplace amid credit monitoring hacks and a political firm accessing Facebook users' information. A recent arrest takes it one step further, raising questions about how our genetic information is being used and who has access to it.

Sacramento DA: We found needle in the haystack Police arrested Joseph James Deangelo, 72, who they believe is the Golden State Killer, also known as the East Area Rapist. The Golden State Killer is responsible for 12 homicides and 45 rapes between 1976 and 1986.

Suspected Golden State Killer enters no plea at court appearance Joseph James DeAngelo, who police believe is the Golden State Killer, appeared in a California court Friday, but did not enter a plea to the murder charges he faces in the 1978 deaths of Katie and Brian Maggiore.

California's DNA database law, scorned by some, may have nabbed a serial killer When police announced they had finally caught the Golden State Killer, Bruce Harrington had a simple message for the politicians who fought his tireless efforts to expand the California's criminal offender DNA database.

NRA collecting documents related to its ties to a Kremlin-linked banker The National Rifle Association is setting aside years of documents related to its interactions with a Kremlin-linked banker, as the gun-rights group appears to be bracing for a possible investigation, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Stormy Daniels' lawsuit on hold The judge in Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has issued a stay, delaying the case for 90 days.

Analysis: This Trump answer on Russian collusion is a real doozy On Friday morning, President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were huddled in the Oval Office. Reporters were allowed in for a few photos and some shouted questions. Fox New Channel's John Roberts asked Trump about the recently-released House Intelligence Committee report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.