Republicans alter the facts to avoid wrestling with a terrifying reality of Trump's crimes against the Constitution • Trump called crowd gathered for his speech before Capitol riot 'loving' in March audio recording • Hear Trump express his disappointment with Pence

Longtime US senator and 1996 GOP presidential nominee says he's 'sort of Trumped out' Bob Dole, the longtime US senator from Kansas and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, said that while he is still "a Trumper," he is "sort of Trumped out," in an interview published Thursday by USA Today.

Pelosi considering adding GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the 1/6 select committee House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering naming GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to join the select committee investigating the deadly January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Trump: If Pence had the courage, election would have had different outcome New audio recordings of an interview with former President Donald Trump for the book "I Alone Can Fix It" reveal how Trump felt about the then Vice President Mike Pence following the election.

Man who captured Babbitt's death on video is 20th person to plead guilty in Capitol riot A Capitol rioter who captured Ashli Babbitt's death on video became the 20th person to plead guilty for his involvement in the deadly January 6 insurrection.

Analysis: Republicans and SCOTUS are setting up voters of color A version of this story appeared in CNN's Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here.

5 takeaways from Biden's town hall • Dr. Wen 'disappointed' by Biden's answer on Covid-19 vaccine • Analysis: Tucker Carlson rails against vaccination campaign as Biden credits Fox

Young people are getting very sick. The next Covid chapter worries experts • CDC warns of 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' • 'I'm sorry, but it's too late': Doctor says unvaccinated Covid patients beg for vaccine

Judge forces US Capitol rioter to unlock laptop seized by FBI A federal judge forced a US Capitol rioter to unlock his laptop Wednesday after prosecutors argued that it likely contained footage of the January 6 insurrection from his helmet-worn camera.