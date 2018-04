In the raids on the President's personal lawyer, agents sought Trump's communications about the infamous 'Access Hollywood' tape FBI agents who raided the home, office and hotel of Donald Trump's personal lawyer sought communications that Trump had with attorney Michael Cohen and others regarding the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape that captured Trump making lewd remarks about women a month before the election, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Cohen raid sought records of payments to women The FBI raid on President Trump's personal attorney sought records on the deal set up between an ex-Playboy Playmate who has alleged an affair with Trump and a company that reportedly paid her to keep her original account from publication, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

Senators introduce bipartisan legislation to protect Mueller A bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation Wednesday that would make it harder for special counsel Robert Mueller to be fired for investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

House GOP targets Rosenstein as Trump weighs his firing The latest fight between congressional Republicans and the Justice Department over FBI documents has Republicans threatening to hold Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in contempt of Congress -- and openly floating the notion of impeaching him -- which could provide a new pretext for President Donald Trump to potentially fire Rosenstein himself.

Analysis: Firing Rosenstein may do the trick for Trump Donald Trump wants to fire someone.

Kevin Spacey sex crimes case under review by district attorney The Los Angeles County District Attorney is reviewing a sex crimes case against Kevin Spacey, officials tell CNN.

Hawks push Trump to strike Syria soon After President Donald Trump warned Russia in a tweet Wednesday that it should "get ready" for missile strikes against Syria, key lawmakers on Capitol Hill questioned whether threats of war should be made via social media while some Republican defense hawks urged Trump to act soon.