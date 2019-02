Former Virginia governor says he thinks Ralph Northam will resign Former Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Sunday he believes Gov. Ralph Northam will resign soon amid wide-ranging calls for his former lieutenant to step down.

Hear wife's response when Northam is asked to moonwalk During a press conference about a racist yearbook photo, Gov. Ralph Notham's wife Pam said "inappropriate circumstances" when a reporter asked the Governor if he can still moonwalk.

Opinion: What a Dixie Ribs joint owner taught me about forgiveness I believe in forgiveness and reconciliation. My parents instilled these ideals in me as a child, and my father clings to them today -- hoping they will guide this country, yet again, through this period of racial division. After all, they were the guiding principles behind South Africa's peaceful transition to democracy after decades of […]

Tapper presses McAuliffe: Has Northam been a racist? CNN's Jake Tapper presses former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe about Gov. Northam's response following the revelation of a racist photo that appears in his medical school yearbook.

Northam aimed to stem resignation calls. He failed If Ralph Northam hoped to use his extraordinary press conference on Saturday to convince top Virginia Democrats to side with him as others call for his swift resignation, the governor failed.

This is why blackface is offensive It's been nearly 200 years since white performers first started painting their faces black to mock enslaved Africans in minstrel shows across the United States. It was racist and offensive then, and still is today.