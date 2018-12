Watch Theresa May react to no-confidence vote Theresa May's Brexit crisis deepened as members of her own party triggered a vote of no-confidence in her leadership. If she loses the vote, she will be out as British Prime Minister.

May's bid to salvage Brexit deal meets resistance German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a stark message for Theresa May on Tuesday: The Brexit deal cannot be renegotiated.

Parliament member kicked out for grabbing mace The House of Commons expelled a Labour Party MP after he picked up the ceremonial mace in protest against the postponement of a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Analysis: Brexit is making Britain look very weird to the world The UK must look very weird to the outside world at the moment.

Why there is no easy path in the Brexit deal CNN's Richard Quest takes a look at the different Brexit deal options facing the UK government, after Prime Minister Theresa May pulled the plug on a parliamentary vote.

Pelosi questions Trump's manhood, according to aide House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi privately questioned President Donald Trump's "manhood" after a contentious meeting Tuesday about funding his wall at the southern border.

Anderson Cooper: Oval Office meeting used 'Real Housewives' reunion tactics CNN's Anderson Cooper laughs at President Donald Trump's statement that a new border wall is being built right now, stating the only new wall "sits on the border between much of what the President says and the facts."