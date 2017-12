Senator's tax rant goes viral Democratic senators took to Twitter to criticize the GOP tax bill's process before it was eventually passed by 51 Republican senators.

How all but one GOP senator found a way to pass tax reform Republicans are finally on the verge of enacting a signature legislative achievement.

Tapper fact checks tax bill claims CNN's Jake Tapper, in partnership with FactCheck.org, looks at claims from both sides about the new Republican tax plan. Read more at FactCheck.org

Is Trump worried about what Flynn might say? 'No, I'm not' President Donald Trump said Saturday that he is not worried about what his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, might tell special counsel Robert Mueller's team as it investigates Russia's efforts to influence last year's election.

President Trump responds to questions about Flynn plea President Trump spoke to reporters about the GOP tax bill and responded to questions about the recent Michael Flynn plea agreement. CNN's Michael Smerconish has more.

Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to the FBI Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia's ambassador and disclosed that he is cooperating with the special counsel's office.

Analysis: Russia probe zeroes in on Trump's inner circle Michael Flynn's downfall Friday exacerbated grave legal and political risks that represent the most serious threat to any administration for at least 40 years, and could eventually imperil the Trump presidency itself.