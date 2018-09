Cystic fibrosis did not define her. She did. Cystic fibrosis did not define Claire Wineland. She did.

Watch Claire's videos: 'I didn't expect to live' The inspirational speaker inspired millions with her honesty about living with cystic fibrosis.

A call came that offered her new life Having spent a quarter of her life in the hospital, she knows how to sleep through noise. She's so good at it that she worried the phone call wouldn't wake her.

Why a terminally ill young woman changed her mind about living To face each day, Claire Wineland undergoes hours of breathing treatments. It's a reality of living with cystic fibrosis she's come to accept.

Report: GOP official resigns after calling kneeling NFL players 'baboons' According to the Beaver County Times, Carla Maloney, a Republican county official in Pennsylvania, has resigned after it was revealed that she'd written Facebook posts referring to kneeling NFL players as "baboons."

Trump blasts Sessions over GOP congressmen indictments President Donald Trump on Monday lamented the indictments of two Republican lawmakers who were his earliest supporters in Congress during the 2016 election and suggested they were politically motivated.