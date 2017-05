President described how ISIS hopes to make laptop bombs, the Washington Post reports President Donald Trump shared highly classified information with the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador to the US in a White House meeting last week, according to The Washington Post.

White House furious after being trolled with Russian photos The White House did not anticipate that the Russian government would allow its state news agency to post photographs of an Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia's ambassador to the US, a White House official said.

Cillizza: Public really wants a special prosecutor for Russia probe President Donald Trump and his White House have been adamant: There's absolutely no need for a special prosecutor to investigate the ties between his 2016 campaign and Russian intelligence operatives.

Russia's angry reaction to spy claims Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova angrily rejects claims that the country's top Washington diplomat is a spy.

Former KGB spy: Trump's staff is incompetent Jack Barsky, a former KGB spy, says that President Trump's meeting with the Russians compromised Oval Office security to some extent. The White House blocked US reporters from photographing the meeting, opting to allow only White House and Russian photographers to capture images of Trump's interactions with Lavrov.

Trump and Putin to meet in July, Russian state media says US President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July as part of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Russian state media said Thursday.

Kayyem: Trump should worry about James Clapper Last week, when he testified before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee, James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, had the disposition of someone who looked like he had retired for a reason and planned to go straight back. He made his points, answered many questions and perhaps hoped that would be the end of his contribution […]

White House won't say whether it tapes calls On Monday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer refused to offer any clarity on a simple but absolutely critical question: Is President Donald Trump taping phone calls he makes and receives? The President has nothing further on that," Spicer said at one point.

GOP senators question whether Cornyn should get FBI job Influential Senate Republicans are questioning whether one of their own -- Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn -- should be tapped to run the FBI, amid a deeply chaotic political environment after President Donald Trump fired James Comey as director of the bureau.