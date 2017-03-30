Drugged-out dog will make you melt right along with him

Australian golden retriever Oscar had to get minor surgery. This is decidedly bad news, but his post-surgery bliss says otherwise. His owner, Sarah, posted this picture of Oscar on the way home from surgery, while he was still on sedatives, showing that he might have not had too bad a time. And people could not get enough of it. doggo went under for surgery and now he is DRUGGO pic.twitter.com/ZTJpqapbGq — hot librarian (@smack__that) March 27, 2017 That smile! You can practically see the big doggy spa he’s imagining in his head, brought on by whatever the vet used to put him under. SEE ALSO: Meet the dog who’s basically a saint If there was ever a time to use the phrase “blissed out,” it’s here. The very picture of bliss. At home, Sarah had help of a feline friend in making sure he got better: @JackLScanlan his lil mate’s looking out for him pic.twitter.com/CipxihNeXJ — hot librarian (@smack__that) March 27, 2017 Now, Sarah says that he’s recovering just fine. @aimeeclarke he’s fine!! Being well looked after pic.twitter.com/6hwub6jCvE — hot librarian (@smack__that) March 28, 2017 Even without the sedatives he’s still a pretty peaceful pup. But how is he dealing with all this newfound attention now that he’s gone dog viral?? he’s hired security to deal with his newfound celebrité pic.twitter.com/lfKlECZe58 — hot librarian (@smack__that) March 30, 2017 Phew. Sleep easy folks, Oscar is taken care of. Perhaps the best part of all this is the follow up: people replying with pictures of their own dogs after surgery. The doggy drowsiness is real. @smack__that awwww your doggo got much happier drugs than mine!  pic.twitter.com/85cQQn61zh — Nikki (@nikki_isabel) March 27, 2017 DOG TONGUE ALERT: @nikki_isabel @smack__that omg pic.twitter.com/3CwiqXzbex — Sydney Taylor (@stayl0r2) March 28, 2017 All in all, a really adorable corner of the internet. Get well, all you pups!

