Dozens feared dead in Philippine mall inferno

At least 37 people, including call centre staff from an American firm, are believed to have perished in a fire that tore through a shopping mall in the southern Philippine city of Davao, local authorities said Sunday. President Rodrigo Duterte, himself a Davao native, visited distraught relatives outside the burning building overnight but told them there was “zero” chance their loved ones had survived, witnesses told AFP. Firemen found one body as the blaze was finally extinguished Sunday, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte — the president’s daughter — told reporters.
