Dozens feared dead in Philippine mall inferno

The senator tells CNN that voters are catching on that Trump lied about his campaign promises Voters' views of President Donald Trump's performance should spell trouble for his party in the midterm elections, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Santorum: Praise is the best way to sway Trump Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) says praise is the best path to influence the President Trump.

Twin-engine plane crashes near Tampa Several people were killed when their twin-engine plane crashed during takeoff Sunday morning at a small airport about 40 miles east of Tampa.

N. Korea lashes out against UN sanctions North Korea warned Sunday that a new round of UN sanctions against it are "an act of war," saying the US and other nations that supported the strict measures will pay a heavy price.

FBI foils holiday terror attack Former US Marine Everitt Aaron Jameson was planning a terror attack in San Francisco over the holiday season, modeling his planned attack on the New York City car attack, according to the FBI.