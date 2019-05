As the trade war between the US and China escalates, the Dow is having its worst day since early January The Dow plunged Monday after China said it will raise tariffs in retaliation to last week's tariff increase by the United States.

Economic adviser contradicts Trump on China tariffs President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that American consumers would bear a burden from the escalating trade war with China, contradicting the President.

Here's how much more you may pay with Trump's tariffs President Donald Trump just made thousands of items coming in from China more expensive -- including baseball caps, bikes and handbags. CNN's Tom Foreman explains how Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods will affect American consumers.

Perspectives: The best way for US and China to end the trade war Despite President Donald Trump's move on Friday to increase tariffs on $200 billion of China's exports, the end to the US-China trade war may soon be within reach. If and when that happens, the question will be whether the United States can achieve lasting commercial "peace" with China.

