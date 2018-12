The President is worried about a possible oil price hike and market shocks triggered by his trade wars, which threaten a political gut punch as he gears up for 2020 President Donald Trump is fretting about two rising global challenges that threaten a political gut punch as he gears up for his 2020 election bid -- a possible oil price hike and market shocks triggered by his trade wars.

The slow-motion disaster of Trump's Khashoggi strategy Shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, having just received a classified briefing from the director of the CIA in the basement of the Capitol, two Republican senators stepped to a crowd of cameras and reporters. With a few pointed words, the pair blew up the Trump administration's efforts to minimize the political damage stemming from […]

Opinion: America is paying an awful price for Trump After a "wonderful and very warm dinner" with China's President Xi Jinping, last weekend, President Donald Trump launched a barrage of tweets extolling his great accomplishments. The Chinese, he said, had agreed to remove a 40% tariff on American car imports; they would soon start buying US agricultural products; they had apparently made major concessions […]

Anderson Cooper: White House wishes story would go away CNN's Anderson Cooper questions why President Trump could come away with a different understanding on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, even as several senators agreed to introduce legislation to punish Saudi Arabia.

Rubio: 'No doubt' Saudi prince was involved in Khashoggi murder Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday there is "no doubt" that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in "directing" the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Macron seen confronting Saudi Crown Prince on camera French President Emmanuel Macron was overheard telling the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, "I am worried...," and, "You never listen to me...," on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina. A spokeswoman for Elysee Palace told CNN the two leaders spoke about the investigation into the death of Jamal Khashoggi, the crisis in […]

Saudi crown prince 'ordered, monitored' killing of Khashoggi, Corker says Republican senators reacted with outrage Tuesday after leaving a classified briefing about the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, promising swift action to confront both Saudi Arabia and the White House's timid response to the killing.

Michelle Obama and George W. Bush share warm moment In times of sorrow, we lean on those close to us. And if we're lucky, those people can make us smile.