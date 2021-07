Undervaccinated areas vulnerable to Covid surges could become breeding grounds for more deadly variants A new data analysis identifies clusters of unvaccinated people, most of them in the southern United States, that are vulnerable to surges in Covid-19 cases and could become breeding grounds for even more deadly Covid-19 variants.

Analysis: 2 maps show partisanship poisoning the Covid fight This is a map of the 2020 Electoral College results.

Delta variant is 'Covid on steroids,' expert says Twenty-four states have seen an uptick of at least 10% in Covid-19 cases over the past week as health experts and the federal government keep pressing for more people to get vaccinated.

GOP governor asked why vaccinations are so low in his state Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) tells CNN's Dana Bash his state is not headed towards a third surge despite a lagging vaccination rate and the onset of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Scientists blast UK's 'unethical' reopening plans Calling it a "dangerous and unethical experiment," more than 4,000 scientists, doctors, nurses and other professionals signed a letter published Wednesday condemning the British government's plans to drop most pandemic control measures in England on Monday, July 19.

Opinion: The blunt truth about vaccination It is time to impose vaccine mandates and passports. The Covid-19 vaccines continue to perform extraordinarily well, but the rate of infection is worsening in unvaccinated populations. The Delta variant is offering a sobering reminder that the pandemic has faded in much of the country but certainly not ended.