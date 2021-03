The former President returned to the public stage with a familiar kind of speech — one filled with debunked lies Former President Donald Trump returned to the public stage on Sunday with a familiar kind of Trump speech -- a speech filled with debunked lies.

Analysis: Trump unleashes new threat to American democracy Donald Trump has no remorse about the deadly violence he incited with his lies about a stolen election in his uprising against the US Congress.

Trump teases 2024 presidential run at CPAC Former President Donald Trump takes the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference Sunday, looking to reclaim his role as the Republican Party's kingmaker as he positions himself to play a major role in the 2022 midterm elections.

Stelter: Fox News host nailed this media flaw at CPAC CNN's Brian Stelter examines the messages that emerged from this year's Conservative Political Action Conference, and calls on viewers not to get distracted by sidebar stories over real news.

Opinion: Trump and his CPAC fans lead GOP down a losing path Donald Trump's return to the national stage at the Conservative Political Action Convention (CPAC) was about what I expected: In a two-track speech where he was intermittently bored by a teleprompter and amused by his own adlibs, he teased a third presidential run, came home to his animating issue, immigration (which was inexplicably absent from […]

6 takeaways from the Trump-dominated CPAC Former President Donald Trump turned the Conservative Political Action Conference into his first post-presidential rally Sunday evening, pledging in a speech riddled with falsehoods to purge his enemies from the Republican Party and hinting repeatedly at another run for the White House in 2024.

'Sad': GOP lawmaker blasts Sen. Josh Hawley's CPAC remarks Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) weighs in on Sen. Josh Hawley's (R-MO) remarks at CPAC, calling him out for using fear and lies to generate enthusiasm as he and other Republicans look toward the 2024 presidential race.

Analysis: The specter of Trump's comeback raises a practical question We're going to have to talk about Donald Trump.

GOP governor insulted Dr. Fauci. See how CPAC crowd responded Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) received a standing ovation from CPAC attendees for her remarks about South Dakota's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Jonathan Reiner criticized Noem's comments, saying that her 'science denialism' resulted in the spread of the deadly virus.