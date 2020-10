A top Coast Guard official who attended several meetings at the Pentagon tested positive, officials say The top US general, Gen. Mark Milley, and several members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are quarantining after a top Coast Guard official tested positive for coronavirus, several US defense officials tell CNN.

National address: Trump offers no sign of lessons learned as he mulls address Awaking at home Tuesday after a weekend spent in hospital, President Donald Trump offered no indication his serious bout with coronavirus had changed his perceptions of a disease that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.

Watch: Infected Trump re-shoots entrance into White House CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports that President Trump was seen reshooting his entrance into the White House without a mask after returning from Walter Reed medical center where he was treated for coronavirus.

Removed: Facebook removes false Trump post about flu Facebook on Tuesday removed a post from President Trump in which he falsely claimed that Covid-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu.

Reaction: See Tapper's direct message to Americans after Trump's 'callous' tweet CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Jake Tapper react to President Donald Trump's tweet telling Americans not to be afraid of Covid-19.

Fed chair warns of economic tragedy if America can't control virus America is on the long road to economic recovery from the pandemic recession, but dark clouds remain on the horizon.

Goldman Sachs: A Democratic sweep would mean faster economic recovery President Donald Trump is once again warning voters that Democrats would "shut our economy and jobs down" if they win in November.

Trump has personally pressured drug company CEOs repeatedly to speed vaccine A likely contagious President Donald Trump returned to the White House Monday evening, whipped off his mask and filmed a video, heavy on bluster and short on facts, that proclaimed: "The vaccines are coming momentarily."