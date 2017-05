Second push to repeal and replace Obamacare is two votes away from defeat The White House and congressional Republicans are in serious danger of not having enough votes to pass their health care bill.

Cillizza: GOP health care bill is in trouble again. Again The third time may not be the charm for House Republicans.

Pressure on for GOP to deliver on health care Republican leaders continue the hunt for the 216 votes they need to repeal and replace Obamacare, an exercise that has consumed the early days of Donald Trump's presidency. CNN's Sunlen Serfaty reports.

Whip count: Republicans who oppose new health care bill More than a month after a Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare was yanked from the House floor because there was not enough support, GOP leaders are taking a second stab on health care.

Trump: GOP plan covers pre-existing conditions President Donald Trump says the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act "guarantees" coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions -- a claim that could undercut the legislation the White House is currently pushing on Capitol Hill.

1 dead, 2 hurt in U. of Texas stabbing One person was killed and two were injured in a stabbing Monday afternoon on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, officials said.

Suspect who shot a Dallas paramedic found dead, mayor says A gunman shot a member of the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department Monday, according to a tweet from the city's police department.