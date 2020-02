The Justice Department will backtrack on its request to give the longtime Trump ally up to 9 years in prison after the President objected on Twitter The Justice Department will backtrack on its request that longtime Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone get up to nine years in prison, a senior department official said Tuesday, contradicting its own federal prosecutors in a highly unusual and politically charged move.

READ: Prosecutors ask for 7 to 9 years in prison for Roger Stone Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence Roger Stone to seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress and witness tampering during the Russia investigation.

Highlights from the new Mueller FBI investigation documents The Justice Department on Thursday released more than 350 pages of FBI memos from key witness interviews in the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, following a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by CNN and BuzzFeed News.

Trump associate Roger Stone found guilty on all counts Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress and other charges in a case that has shed new light on President Donald Trump's anticipation of the release of stolen Democratic emails in 2016.

Opinion: What really sank Roger Stone The guilty verdict against Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, is a devastating turn of events — perhaps the final chapter — in the storied life of a political trickster. It's also a cautionary tale about the dark corners of democracy, where the limits of law and morality are frequently tested, traded, […]

Stelter quotes prosecutor: 'Truth still matters' Brian Stelter talks about the "dueling narratives" of impeachment and calls out a false equivalence: "One narrative is grounded in witnesses, testimony under oath, transcripts, receipts, all of it. The other narrative is propped up by conspiracy theories and grievances." Stelter also quotes from the prosecutor's closing argument at Roger Stone's trial: "Truth still matters."

6 Trump associates have been convicted in Mueller-related investigations Six associates of President Donald Trump have been convicted of crimes since he took office, all stemming from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Some of the defendants pleaded guilty, and others were convicted after jury trials.

What Roger Stone's trial revealed about Trump and Mueller Almost six months after special counsel Robert Mueller formally ended his investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia in 2016, a wealth of new information about Donald Trump's involvement came out in the criminal trial of his former adviser Roger Stone.

