'He showed me what it means to be a president who serves with integrity,' George W. Bush says in an emotional eulogy at his father's state funeral The hilltop cathedral in Washington filled Wednesday with recollections of George H.W. Bush as a modest but mighty president, a man whose characteristic humility was belied one final time with all the pageantry of a state funeral.

George W. Bush tears up speaking about dad President George W. Bush delivers a tearful eulogy for his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral in Washington.

Read George W. Bush's eulogy at his father's funeral Distinguished Guests, including our presidents and first ladies, government officials, foreign dignitaries and friends: Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I, and our families, thank you all for being here.

See how Obamas, Clintons greeted (or didn't greet) Trump President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the funeral for former President George H.W. Bush and sat in the same row with all the living former presidents.

In pictures: Remembering President George H.W. Bush George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st US President and the patriarch of one of America's dominant political dynasties, died Friday, November 30, at age 94.

Bush's last words, as spoken to his son Former President George H.W. Bush spoke his final words in a phone call with his son, former President George W. Bush, a source familiar with Bush's final hours told CNN.

Michelle Obama and George W. Bush share warm moment In times of sorrow, we lean on those close to us. And if we're lucky, those people can make us smile.

