'Do not test Israel', Netanyahu tells Iran, brandishing drone 'piece'

Rick Gates will plead guilty to fraud-related charges in the next few days, the LA Times reports Former Trump presidential campaign aide Rick Gates has agreed to testify against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and will plead guilty to fraud related charges, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Analysis: Trump blames everyone but Russia President Donald Trump, ensconced in his opulent private club of Mar-a-Lago this weekend, had a screed of combative thoughts.

Trump: 'They are laughing their asses off in Moscow' President Donald Trump says Russians are "laughing their asses off in Moscow" for the way Washington has handled the Russia investigations, following the Department of Justice's charges against Russian nationals last week for interfering in the 2016 election.

Stelter debunks pro-Trump media talking points After Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced indictments of Russians in US election meddling, CNN's Brian Stelter says pro-Trump media outlets are being dishonest in their talking points.

Clapper: More shoes will drop in probe Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper tells CNN's Anderson Cooper that he thinks more details about the financial relationships between the Trump organization before the election and the Trump campaign will surface in the Mueller investigation.

Analysis: Trump's Russia delusion bubbles over President Donald Trump has long been obsessed with the idea that the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election is really nothing more than a political scheme to rob him of the credit he so rightly deserves for winning that race. Over the last 24 hours, however, that obsession has been tuned up a […]

Opinion: This is only the beginning for Mueller Special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment against 13 Russian individuals and three Russian entities marks a major turning point in his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

