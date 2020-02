The President's frustration reflects a growing sense that the coronavirus outbreak will present a greater challenge than expected Growing fears that the coronavirus outbreak could turn into a pandemic and reach the United States are challenging President Donald Trump's sunny assurances that everything is under control.

South Korea says religious group linked to surge in virus cases The Shincheonji religious group is at the heart of a spike of novel coronavirus cases in South Korea. CNN's Paula Hancocks speaks with a former member who explains why the virus may have spread so easily within the group.

Analysis: Trump seems to know very little about the coronavirus President Donald Trump has lots and lots of thoughts about the novel coronavirus that has crippled China and has been spreading worldwide. Unfortunately, most of those thoughts are either wrong or factually questionable.

Dow tumbles nearly 400 points as coronavirus fears continue Turnaround Tuesday didn't happen for stocks. US markets are back in the red, adding to their sharp losses Monday amid coronavirus fears.

Drug may help treat virus symptoms, WHO says Shares of American biotech firm Gilead Sciences rose nearly 5% Monday after an official from the World Health Organization said that Gilead's drug remdesivir is showing signs that it may be able to help treat the deadly coronavirus.

Empty streets, empty shelves: See towns in quarantine Italy is scrambling to contain Europe's largest outbreak of the novel coronavirus, with more than 200 cases confirmed and several dead.

