New estimates show 25% to 50% of virus carriers can infect others blindly. It's prompting US officials to rethink who should wear masks.

Data: Gupta identifies 'big concern' in staggering death projections Dr. Sanjay Gupta says that unless the entire country has a cohesive social distancing order, the projected coronavirus death toll of 100,000 to 200,000 is optimistic.

US has more confirmed cases than any other country — more than 200,000

Pence: Vice President seeks to blame CDC and China for any delay in US coronavirus response Vice President Mike Pence sought to cast blame on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and China Wednesday when asked why the US was so late in understanding the enormity of the coronavirus pandemic.

Impact: One block. Six businesses on the brink of disaster. As of 2019, there were an estimated 30.7 million small businesses in the US, employing 59.9 million people, or almost half of the private sector workforce. Small businesses drive the American economy, but as the coronavirus pandemic has proven, they do so from a cliff. Many are about to fall off.

Acosta to Trump: This may be an uncomfortable question ... CNN's Jim Acosta asks President Donald Trump if experts would anticipate the models looking different if Trump's administration would have taken action sooner to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Asia may have been right, and the rest of the world is coming around • Opinion: I left quarantine. You need to know what you're in for. • Dr. Gupta on whether or not you need a mask • Opinion: What happens in the 4th virus wave

Why Trump shouldn't get credit for (finally) realizing coronavirus is deadly serious • Fact-checking Trump's attempt to erase his previous coronavirus response • Borger: Trump confronts reality • Analysis: Journalists challenge Trump's 'revisionist history'