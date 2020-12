US surpasses 17 million official Covid-19 cases The United States on Thursday surpassed 17 million official Covid-19 cases across the pandemic, while a key meeting currently underway could lead to authorization of a second coronavirus vaccine for the country.

Tennessee governor: 'One thing this vaccine will not solve or cure is selfishness' As the state prepares to administer its first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is urging all residents to be vigilant and to continue acting responsibly during this pandemic.

Opinion: When Black people are wary of vaccine, it's important to listen and understand why Although the agony of the coronavirus pandemic has dragged on for months, the unprecedented swiftness with which scientists developed a vaccine to combat Covid-19 is nothing short of remarkable. No other vaccine in human history has been created in such ''warp speed.''

'Frankly maddening': Gupta reacts to ex-Trump official's email CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta responds to former Health and Human Services senior adviser, Paul Alexander, who said in an email that officials should use young people in a strategy to develop herd immunity against the coronavirus.

Leaders scramble to finalize $900 billion relief deal As congressional leaders scramble to finalize a $900 billion Covid relief deal, it's growing increasingly unlikely that Congress will be able to get the long-awaited plan through both chambers by Friday night when a government shutdown looms.

Analysis: Crisis grips America as Trump feeds his sideshow For the first time in months there were small signs of a functioning government Wednesday as congressional leaders negotiated a Covid-19 relief package and millions of vaccine doses were shipped out under the watchful eye of officials with Operation Warp Speed while carrying out contingency planning for delays due to the winter storm.