When polls will close in key states -- and when ballots will be counted

Contest between Trump and Biden narrows Nerve-jangling night sets nation's course

Crush of mail-in ballots slows count Four key battleground states -- Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan and Georgia -- began Wednesday with tens of thousands of absentee ballots uncounted, leaving the White House race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden up in the air.

Biden wins Maine with at least three of four electoral votes, edging him closer to the needed 270. Vote-counting goes on in several battlegrounds. Fact check | My Election | Photos | Q&A | Takeaways thus far

Democrats' path to majority is narrowing After six years of Republican rule, the Senate could very well flip. But the party in power is not giving up without a fight.

Democrats fail to flip key suburban districts House Democrats went into election night feeling good about expanding their majority, but haven't had the big night they hoped for so far, with at least two Democrats in seats President Donald Trump won in 2016 losing and several top-targeted Republicans holding onto their seats, according to CNN projections early Wednesday morning.

Map shows how election results shifted towards Biden Election results from key states, including Nevada, Wisconsin and Michigan, shifted from favoring President Trump last night to Joe Biden. CNN's Phil Mattingly explains why.