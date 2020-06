The President, concerned how it would look if he got sick, insists on stronger protections even as he seeks to move past the pandemic Track the spread | Your questions answered | Mask mandates

Laura Coates: This is proof that this country is in crisis CNN's Laura Coates slams the Trump administration and its coronavirus task force as the US sees the highest single day of new Covid-19 cases yet, with 40,173 new cases reported.

Liz Cheney posts photo of former VP in face mask and says 'real men wear masks' Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney posted a photo of former Vice President Dick Cheney sporting a face mask on Friday and took a shot at the manhood of people who refuse to wear face coverings in a seeming jab at President Donald Trump.

Reporter poses a difficult question for Mike Pence CNN's Dana Bash compares Vice President Mike Pence's remarks at the coronavirus task force briefing to the infamous Vietnam-era 'Five o'clock follies' where the government provided a version of events that were very different from the reality people were seeing.

Judge rules migrant children in government family detention centers must be released due to coronavirus The US government must release migrant children held in government family detention centers by mid-July due to the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge ruled Friday.

US records highest one-day infection total. Pence says things are going well

Watch Dr. Gupta's response to Pence's false claim about virus CNN's Sanjay Gupta breaks down the White House coronavirus task force briefing in which Vice President Mike Pence said that the reopening economy was encouraging news as cases hit an all-time record in the US.